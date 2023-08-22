Mississippi Cop Gone From Department After ‘Arrest’ of 10-Year-Old

A police officer in Mississippi is no longer part of the local department following the "arrest and jailing" of a 10-year-old boy earlier this month.

According to the Associated Press, the child was arrested and jailed by the Senatobia Police Department after he urinated in a parking lot.

The AP did not name the officer in the article.

A post from the police chief on the department's Facebook page said the officer is "no longer employed" following an internal investigation.

"The officer's decisions violated our written policy and went against our prior training on how to deal with these situations," Police Chief Richard Chandler shared.

Chandler went on to say that other officers "will be disciplined" following the incident.

According to the Associated Press report, the child's mother tipped off local news outlets that her 10-year-old son was putting in a squad car after he was seen urinated in the parking lot of a law office.

The mother later went to the police department where she was arrested on an active warrant from an unrelated situation.

Chandler told WREG in Memphis that the child was not handcuffed or charged.

"The officers then transported the 10-year-old to the police station to complete the paperwork where the child was released to his mother," he told the TV station.

The mother of the child told WREG that she is still considering legal action against the department.

"His apology isn't good enough for me," the mother told a WREG reporter. "His apology is not going to solve what happened to my child."

Senatobia is a town of approximately 8,000 people and sits about 40 miles south of Memphis.

