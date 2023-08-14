If you happened to look up Saturday night or early Sunday morning and see a fireball zoom across the sky, you weren't crazy. The Perseid meteor shower peaked this weekend (Aug. 12 and 13) and it was a sight to see.

Luckily, here in the U.S. we got some of the best views of the star-studded event. If you were able to catch it, you know how cool it was. If not, don't worry, because thankfully the internet has some incredible videos to fill you in.

What is the Perseids Meteor Shower?

To put it simply, NASA explains that meteor showers happen when space rock, or in this case debris from a comet, fall toward Earth. When there are a lot of space rocks coming at us at once, that's a meteor shower. Their fiery tails make them look like shooting stars--pretty cool! The showers are named after the constellation they appear to be coming from. Hence Perseids is from the constellation Perseus. This meteor shower is widely popular because here in the northern hemisphere we get to view it in the summer when nights are warm.

A cozy night gazing up at a sky like this is certainly one for the books ⬇️

How Often Do You See Meteors in the Perseids Meteor Shower?

If you're in a dark spot, The Planetary Society says you can see about 50 to 75 meteors an hour. The less moonlight, the more you'll see. Like back in 2016 when there was 100-150 an hour. Most of us probably only saw a handful. But again, the good news is that we've got the internet.

Guess what!? There's still a chance for you to see it. While not at its peak, the shower will remain active until around August 24, according to Space.com. In the meantime, we've gathered some Perseids meteor shower photos that are out of this world. Take a gaze.

If you want to nerd out some more on space stuff, here's an easy to follow video that gives a good explanation of meteor showers.

