Former President Donald Trump was charged Tuesday following the Justice Department's probe into his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

What Was Trump Charged With?

According to CNN, Trump has been indicted on four counts following special counsel Jack Smith's investigation.

Trump's charges are:

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Conspiracy against rights

CNN is reporting that Trump has been made aware of the latest indictment.

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Erie, Pennsylvania Getty Images loading...

According to the Associated Press, the indictment is the result of a lengthy "investigation into schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the peaceful transfer of power and keep him in office despite a decisive loss to Joe Biden."

CNN noted this marks the third time the former president has been criminally indicted.

Smith brought charges against Trump in June following an investigation into how he handled classified documents. In a separate case, Trump was charged for business fraud by a Manhattan grand jury in March.

What Happens To Trump Next?

Fox News is saying Trump has been ordered to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C. at 4 pm EST Thursday for his arraignment.

The latest charges come as Trump is in the midst of attempting a return to the White House in 2024.

The New York Times reported just this week that Trump was "crushing" his fellow GOP contenders for 2024 according to recent polls.

