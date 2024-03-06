Massachusetts Residents, Your Vehicle May Actually Be Unsafe
Here's a fact that I'm sure you're well aware of, Massachusetts residents, car accidents are NOT FUN. I should know. I've been in a few scrapes and fender benders myself, but I've also been in two MAJOR car wrecks that should have ended my life.
Here's a question for you and it's a question you probably don't even think about while traveling from one place to another day in and day out. Here it is: Do you consider your car or truck a safe vehicle?
Recently, the research team at Glass Doctor, the glass repair, replacement, and installation professionals, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to come up with a very interesting study.
The Glass Doctor team wanted to know not only the three most dangerous car brands for each state across the country but also the three safest car brands. The results may surprise you.
How did they come up with their findings? The Glass Doctor team looked at which car brands reported the most and least fatal car crashes in each state over 10 years and then tallied the results for every state.
So to recap, Glass Doctor researchers, using data and info from the NHTSA, were able to determine for each state which car brands were safest and which ones were the most dangerous.
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Car Brands In Massachusetts:
3. BUICK
2. MITSUBISHI
1. DODGE
According to Glass Doctor's study, Dodge is the least safe car brand. Now let's shine a spotlight (or should that be headlight?) on the opposite end of the spectrum and give three brands some love.
The Top 3 Safest Car Brands In Massachusetts:
3. MERCEDES-BENZ
2. AUDI
1. SUBARU
Again, according to the study conducted by Glass Doctor, Subaru is the safest car brand with the fewest fatal crashes in 17 states.
Pretty interesting, huh? And again, those results are according to a decade's worth of fatal crashes. Please, when you have a few minutes, check out the full report at Glass Doctor's website here.
