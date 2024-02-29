Buy Groceries at Walmart? You Could Have Money Coming Your Way

Walmart customers who purchased certain grocery items in the last six years could be getting some cash back as part of a $45 million settlement to a class action lawsuit.

Why Does Walmart Owe Money To Customers?

According to USA Today, Walmart was accused of overcharging customers who bought "certain weighted groceries or bagged fruit."

Walmart denies the allegations.

"The court did not decide in favor of plaintiff or Walmart," a website setup for the lawsuit says. "Instead, both sides agreed to this settlement to avoid the costs and risks of a trial and to allow the settlement class members to receive payment from the settlement."

According to the website, the grocery items include sold-by-weight meat, poultry, pork and seafood. The fruit includes specific "bagged citrus" such as organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in bulk in plastic or mesh bags.

The items must have been purchased at Walmart between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024. The website claims those who can produce a receipt as proof of purchase are eligible to get back as much $500.

USA Today is reporting those unable to provide receipts still have a chance to get $10 to $25. Walmart.com does provide details on how to find an old store receipt.

How To Get Money Back From Walmart

Walmart customers can submit claims for the settlement at WalmartWeightedGroceriesSettlement.com through June 5.

The site also posted a full list of groceries included in the settlement along with their corresponding UPC codes if you need to check your items.

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for June 12. Payments will be made sometime after that date if the settlement is approved.

