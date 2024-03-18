Ouch! Why You’re More Likely to Suffer a Venomous Snakebite This Year

Enjoying unseasonably warmer temperatures in your area so far this year? Great, so are your local rattlesnakes.

Why You Should Be Worried About Snakebites

With snakes being cold-blooded animals, it's no surprise they are more active as temperatures start to warm up. They're ready to get out into the sun just like you are after long winter.

But winter hasn't been quite as LONG in some areas of the U.S. that are experiencing warmer temps that scientists have attributed to climate change. That means you're likely to see snakes much earlier in the year.

ScienceDaily.com reports that 5 million people worldwide are the victims of snakebites every year with up to 138,000 of those cases ending in death. Unfortunately, that average could continue to increase in the coming years.

Snakebites increase 6% for every degree (Celsius) the temperature increases each day.

In other words, you might want to keep your eyes open the next time you head out for a hike on a warm Spring day. There is one state, however, that should be concerned more than others.

Rattlesnake with its mouth open Getty Images loading...

State Where You're Most Likely To Be Bitten By A Snake

The warmer temperatures are helping extend "snake season" in some areas, but there is one state that has already been dealing with an abundance of slithery creatures.

"Within the United States, Georgia is something of a snake hotspot, with one of the highest snake densities and diversities in the country," ScienceDaily.com said.

Researchers have found 17 species of venomous snakes in Georgia. Nearly half of those are serious enough for you to immediately seek medical attention if they chomp on an unsuspecting person.

