MIAMI, Fl. (KPEL News) - Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States and candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024, has formally been arrested at a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida.

Trump, along with an employee named Walt Nauta, is facing a series of charges related to classified documents found at Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is accused of illegally retaining documents from his presidency and removing them to his Florida home. When the National Archives in Washington D.C. noticed several key documents from his administration were missing, they reached out to Trump and his lawyers. Trump maintains he declassified the materials, but the National Archives forwarded their complaint to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ established a grand jury to investigate the missing documents. According to Special Counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump, the former president allegedly not only told his lawyers to hide documents from the grand jury but ordered Nauta to hide documents from his lawyers.

One of the photographs in Trump's indictment shows a picture of document boxes stacked in the real estate mogul's bathroom. Another showed them on a ballroom stage.

The Republican candidate is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 nomination, but this indictment could prove problematic in his bid for a second shot at the presidency. It's also not the only investigation against him.

Trump was recently charged in a business fraud scheme in Manhattan, found liable in a civil rape trial, and is facing investigations in Georgia and Washington D.C., both of which could lead to more indictments.

