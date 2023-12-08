Even though there is something really special about walk-through lights displays, there are some definite benefits to drive-through displays.

You never have to be concerned about people in your group who have trouble being on their feet for an extended period of time, you can set the temperature to whatever you want, and you can listen to whatever you want. Old school Christmas songs are great, but sometimes you want to blast Luke Combs or Rihanna while you check out the lights, right?

If you are a fan of drive-through lights displays, we have found one that is worth the trip.

You'll find the South Shore Celebration of Lights in the Town of Marshfield, Massachusetts. The attraction, which is put on by Fiesta Shows, is located at the Marshfield Fairgrounds.

The glittering display is over a mile long and uses over one million LED lights. There's even a 300-foot-long illuminated tunnel that you get to drive through.

It appears that the attraction also features a snack bar.

The South Shore Celebration of Lights is open Wednesdays-Sundays through December 30. It will also be open on December 18, 19, and 26. The attraction opens at 5 PM and closes at 9 PM. The entry gates close at 8:15 PM.

The price varies depending on the size of your vehicle and the night you choose to attend. It is also cheaper if you buy tickets online. Regular passenger vehicles start at $21.99, and limos/vans start at $40.

You can get more details about the attraction on their website.

Looking for a light show closer to home? They have one at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds in Maine. Get all the details about that show from the Fiesta Shows website.

