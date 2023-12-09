These Scratch Tickets From the Maine Lottery Have Huge Jackpots

Sometimes, it feels like the Maine State Lottery draw games get all of the attention. Considering the massive jackpots, it does make sense.

As of early December of 2023, the jackpot for Megabucks is $8.9 million, the jackpot for Mega Millions sits at $377 million, and the jackpot for Powerball is a whopping $412 million! Yeah, there is a ton of money to be won in the draw games!

It is important to remember that, even though you can't win hundreds of millions of dollars, you can still win a crazy amount of money on the Maine State Lottery's scratch-off tickets. And in most cases, the odds of winning something on a scratcher are a lot better than they are on one of the draw games.

Of course, we encourage you to please play responsibly. If you have an issue with gambling, help is available. Call: 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800GAM

Check out this list of scratch off tickets that have a maximum prize of at least $100,000. Some of them have a chance to win up to $1,000,000.

18 Maine Lottery Scratchers With Huge Jackpots The maximum payout on each of these scratch tickets is at least $100,000. As of December 2023, these tickets are all still available. Learn more from the Maine State Lottery website.

The Maine State Lottery has been around for half a century. According to the Maine State Lottery website, the idea for a Maine lottery was first brought up by Representative Arthur Genest of Waterville. The first game was a 50-cent weekly drawing called "Play Me". The first jackpot winner was Joseph Comeau of Bangor. He won $150,000 in October of 1974.

Since then, millions of dollars and prizes have been won by Mainers. In addition, billions of dollars have been raised for the State of Maine's General Fund, which supports many programs aimed at helping the people of Maine.