Massachusetts Motorists Could Incur a Fine in Two Months

Massachusetts which is usually notorious for getting at least a handful of significant snow storms throughout the winter hasn't had much to show for itself this year despite some of the winter-like temperatures we have been experiencing lately. Don't get me wrong I'm not complaining by any means but I do feel bad for the ski resorts as a few of them are struggling this season.

Although Massachusetts hasn't experienced much snow, many motorists in the state still had studded snow tires installed on their vehicles this past fall which makes sense. How would they know that there wouldn't be much snow this winter? It's always better to be safe than sorry.

Massachusetts Motorists Need to Be Conscience of When Studded Snow Tires Have to be Switched Out

While it's perfectly acceptable for Massachusetts motorists to be driving around with studded snow tires in present times that will be changing soon. The time frame to legally drive with studded snow tires on your vehicle in Massachusetts is from Nov. 1 through Apr. 30. Beyond that if you're caught driving with studded snow tires on your vehicle you could incur a $50 fine.

Driving With Studded Snow Tires During Non-Winter Months Can Also be Hazardous

In addition to incurring a fine, operating a motor vehicle with studded snow tires during warmer months can be hazardous which you can read more about by going here. We still have some time before late April approaches but this serves as a friendly reminder to keep it in mind. It may be a good idea to mark on your calendar "remove snow tires." Setting a reminder is better than the alternative.

