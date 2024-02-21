It's amazing how some new renovations can do wonders for places that could at one time be considered 'an eye sore'. That's exactly what happened for this Massachusetts hotel on the western half of the Bay State, which is now unrecognizable from what it once was...in the absolute BEST way possible.

The popular travel publication, 'Conde Nast Traveler' named a certain spot in western Massachusetts among the best new affordable hotels in the world. It even made their Hot List for the past year, which names a wide variety of the best new travel spots throughout the world.

If you've been through the Berkshires, there is a good chance that you have driven past this spot along U.S. Route 7, which just opened last year, without thinking much about what it has become, or what it was once. You may not realize that a spot on the east side of the highway was once a Days Inn. But now, it has taken on a whole new life as one of the more exquisite and luxurious hotels in western Massachusetts.

This Berkshires spot that 'Conde Nast Traveler' calls one of the best new affordable hotels in the world, is none other than Life House, Berkshires in Lenox.

'Conde Nast Traveler's list of the best new affordable hotels has spots that are offering rates under $400 per night. Berkshires Life House rates for a random weekend for next month are around $109 per night. Here's what the popular travel publications said about Life House, Berkshires:

Lit majors, nature lovers, and art fiends alike will feel more than at home in this stylish lodge located just off Main Street in Lenox. There is a specific design narrative here, of a writer retreating into inspiring nature to focus on their craft—just as Nathaniel Hawthorne, Edith Wharton, and Herman Melville once did in the Berkshires. (The library lounge with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves is the first thematic clue.) Rooms along the open-air corridors evoke a mountain retreat vibe with subtle literary touches like secretary-style writing desks, lampshades patterned with the marble-style paper backing of old books, and framed poetry produced by an antique typewriter. Pull up a green velvet stool at the Club Rooms for some charcuterie and cocktails.

And to reiterate once again, just think, this all used to be a Days Inn.

Now it's a spot to come to whether you just need a quick getaway/staycation that has everything you could want this Winter and for the upcoming Spring. Not only is the Club Room Bar a perfect spot to go for a drink or maybe a meet up, but also the library inside the lobby feels like its very own getaway from everything.

Life House, Berkshires is located at 194 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox and has a feel that is more of a resort than just a place to go stay. Not only that, but it's also one of the best new affordable hotels in the world.

