Cape Cod Will Catch Mayflower II Traveling Back to Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH (WBSM) — Massachusetts residents could see the Mayflower II cross the Cape Cod Canal in the coming days. The ship that carried the Pilgrims to the Patuxet in 1620 is heading back to Plymouth.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums announced that the historic reproduction of the Mayflower II will soon begin the return journey to her berth at the State Pier on the Plymouth, Massachusetts, waterfront from Mystic, Connecticut.

The 67-year-old wooden vessel spent the winter months undergoing routine maintenance and painting at the Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard at Mystic Seaport.

As it prepares to make the journey back, Stasinos Marine in Weymouth will tow the 106-foot ship through the waters.

Between April 9 and April 11, the Mayflower II will set sail on a non-stop, 20-to-25-hour transit back to Plymouth. The exact departure time will depend on the weather and tides.

The ship will likely pass through the Cape Cod Canal in the early morning hours of the morning on the day of departure.

Although it may be dark, the canal is well-lit, so spectators can still view the ship.

Plimoth Patuxet expects to open Mayflower II to the public on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. You can also look for updates on Plimoth Patuxet’s Facebook page.

