MA Drivers Can Be Lenient In Exceeding The Speed Limit: Our Advice: Think Twice

MA Drivers Can Be Lenient In Exceeding The Speed Limit: Our Advice: Think Twice

We've often heard you can go 10 mph over the posted speed limit in The Bay State and law enforcement won't bother you. It's a theory that has been implemented for years, and while we are all guilty of doing this often, is it an unwritten rule of the road?

Shutterstock
loading...

Technically, it is not legal to go 10 mph over the speed limit, as there are assumptions  you are allowed to without facing any consequence. But it gets tricky depending on which New England state you're in. Let me elaborate as our neighbors do NOT have the same mentality as Massachusetts.

loading...

For example, in New Hampshire, the general speed limit on highways is 65 miles per hour as the law states that drivers should not proceed "at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing."

moodboard
loading...

The speed limit is the law, but you are not necessarily guilty. thanks to a "per se" law and not every state has this option. Maybe you were cited unfairly and were driving safely as "you can take your argument to court".

Google Maps
loading...
Google Maps
loading...

Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are states with "reasonable and prudent" speed laws, meaning it's illegal to go over the speed limit, but for your own safety, you should drive at a speed that is safe within the traffic around you.  You can argue the citation in court if you think you can prove you were driving safely.

Jesse Wlodyka
loading...
Marcio Silva
loading...

Connecticut and Maine abide by "absolute speed limit" laws.  If you go over the posted speed limit, you are breaking the law as stated on this web site  You can also receive a citation if you are going too slow, as this is not an alternative of safe driving.

Sebastian Gorczowski
loading...

BOTTOM LINE: You can avoid the time and expense to fight a ticket. My advice: Just follow the speed limits and in the long run, you'll be free of any further worries or anxiety.

Mass State Police - Facebook
loading...

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of Ginny Rogers who is based at our sister station in Dover, New Hampshire, www.wokq.com) 

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State

For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: caution, drivers, Massachusetts, speed limit
Categories: Articles, News, Original Features
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM