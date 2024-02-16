Items Banned From Checked Bags When Flying Out of Massachusetts
Flying out of Boston Logan International Airport isn't always fun.
Getting there is the first tough part. Hitting traffic and crawling through the tunnel can be nerve-wracking. Good luck if you miss your exit. That'll be a half-hour detour at least.
It's a journey. The last thing you want to happen to you once you arrive is hitting a security snag. You don't want to be forced to throw away your favorite hair spray or, worse, that super-expensive face cream. Then, there's the ire of your fellow passengers. When you're holding up the line, you can feel their eyes burrowing into the back of your head.
While TSA rules are always evolving, there are some common-sense things you should know about what you can and can't bring with you on your next trip. For example, scissors, knives and bottles of Madeira wine are clear no-gos. While marijuana may be legal in Massachusetts, federal law takes precedent in the TSA line. Most airports have amnesty boxes where you can deposit said goods and get on with your day.
TSA adds on its website:
Even if an item is generally permitted, it may be subject to additional screening or not allowed through the checkpoint if it triggers an alarm during the screening process, appears to have been tampered with, or poses other security concerns.
We get it. Not everyone travels on airplanes regularly so brushing up on what can and cannot go with you is a good idea.
Save this list to help you along:
19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at Boston Logan Airport
Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews
