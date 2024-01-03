Scenic Western Massachusetts Getaway Makes National Top 10 BEST

Many of us who live in the Beautiful Berkshires do so simply because of the fact that we LOVE it here! I mean really, is it any wonder that it's one of the top tourist destinations? Think about it, we have tourists here all year round.

People visit us in the winter for skiing, in autumn for leaf-peeping, in spring and summer for Tanglewood...you get the idea. And now(drum roll, please) there's another reason to bring people to the Berkshires.

Trips To Discover, the #1 travel discovery website, recently did an article that included Berkshire County as one of its must-travel-to destinations. Trips To Discover listed what they feel are the 17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways in the US.

And let me tell you, the Berkshires is in some pretty hallowed company. Also making the list is Yellowstone National Park, home to Old Faithful:

Then there's Jackson, Wyoming, where among the spectacular scenery you can visit the National Elk Refuge:

Sedona, Arizona is also perfect for couples wanting fewer crowds and more romance as the skies overhead are perfect for stargazing and you can also see the Twin Sisters rock formation:

A popular vacation spot for Berkshire County residents looking for a getaway also makes the list located within our western neighbor, Lake George, New York:

There are even some other New England locations to make the list such as Woodstock, Vermont, and Kennebunkport, Maine. But then there's the Beautiful Berkshires. With spectacular scenery and tons for couples to see and do plus hundreds of places to stay, the romantic options are limitless.

Whether you check out Edith Wharton's The Mount in Lenox:

Or an afternoon strolling through the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge:

Or catching an incredible show at Mass MoCA in North Adams:

Or catching another incredible show at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington:

Or, if skiing's your thing, there's no shortage of that with Berkshire East, Bousquet, Catamount, and Jiminy Peak all right here:

The Beautiful Berkshires, one of Trips To Discover's 17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways. Do yourself a favor and check out the full article at Trips To Discover's website here.

