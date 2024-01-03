America’s Cheapest Grocery Store Has 20 Locations In Massachusetts

Looking to get the best value for your buck is something most Americans strive for when shopping for everyday items. Whether opting for pickup, delivery, or in-store shopping everyone has to buy groceries.

Get our free mobile app

How Can Massachusetts Shoppers Get The Best Value for Their Dollar?

As most people know smart shopping is the way to save money while still getting a great value on grocery items. Scouting the sales ahead of time, clipping coupons, and having a loyalty card are all ways shoppers can save money when shopping at the grocery store.

Are You Still Looking for More Ways to Save on Groceries in Massachusetts?

Okay, so you have clipped the coupons and studied the sales but you still are looking for another way to save money on your grocery items. One thing you may want to consider is shopping at another store altogether. U.S. News and World Report published an article citing the 7 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S. and the good news is that the store that sits at the top of the list is ALDI. Why is this good news? Well, if you live in Massachusetts and want to switch to ALDI, the chain has 20 locations throughout the state.

ALDI is the Cheapest Grocery Store in The United States and There are Plenty Locations in Massachusetts

According to the article, 90% of survey respondents said ALDI offers value for your money. In addition, the following quote by Jake Hill, CEO of the personal finance website DebtHammer was included in the article:

One of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S. right now is ALDI, which has seen a steady increase in popularity in recent years. Many diehard fans enjoy the quality and exclusivity of most of ALDI's products, including the ever-changing seasonal items lineup.

20 ALDI Locations in Massachusetts

So whether you live in Medford, Springfield, Worcester, Plymouth, Walpole, Pittsfield, or near any of the locations on the list, you should be able to find an ALDI fairly close to you and start seeing your food costs decrease immediately.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett