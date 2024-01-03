It's a BRAND SPANKING NEW YEAR, Berkshire County friends and neighbors! If you're one of the lucky few who doesn't have enough going on in your daily life to scare the hell out of you, you can always take a road trip!

Recently, BetMassachusetts took a look at all the UFO and ghost sightings across the country, analyzed and tabulated the data, and came up with the locations that have the greatest chance of spotting something spooky.

By combining the ghost sightings and the UFO sightings, the BetMassachusetts team came up with the 10 most supernatural destinations in Massachusetts. Without further ado, here they are:

Boston (Beantown far and away led the pack in terms of UFO sightings with 159!) Lowell New Bedford Worcester Springfield Attleboro Plymouth Brockton Chicopee North Attleboro

Unfortunately, Massachusetts as a state did not make the top 10 list of most supernatural states. Here they are, according to BetMassachusetts:

California Texas Florida Washington New York Ohio Pennsylvania Illinois Michigan Arizona

There's plenty of cool info to look at including why certain towns and states ended up where they did in the rankings. Check it out at BetMassachusetts' website here. Or you can visit Only In Your State's website here (it even has a section devoted to the "Bloody Pit" otherwise known as the Hoosac Tunnel in North Adams) and then, go ahead and plan a spooky road trip!

