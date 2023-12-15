It’s been one day of the Washington Bridge/I-195 West shutdown, and I am already plotting ways on how to get to the SouthCoast by plane, train, or boat because driving with this detour is not happening.

All morning long, from the comfort of the Fun 107 studio, I watched Google Maps burn redder by the minute as the traffic continued to pile on. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., I was in shock at what was to come for my commute home.

Typically around 10 a.m., my commute from Fairhaven to Cranston is 40 minutes.

Today, it was two hours and 30 minutes, and I was on the verge of hysteria.

Get our free mobile app

What’s the Traffic About?

On Monday evening, The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced that all westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge would be closed and traffic diverted.

“Depending on the severity of what is found from the initial work, the repair could take three months or more,” read the announcement.

Now What?

Three months or more of detouring five lanes of highway traffic into the neighborhoods of Providence. With no clear resolution, the only logical solution is to call in sick for the foreseeable future, right?

OK, maybe ask your boss if working from home is an option because the morning and evening commutes are not going to be pretty.

How Did Commuters Respond?

After RIDOT announced the closure, it’s no surprise that the comments came pouring in from affected commuters, and while some of them understood, many others did not hold back their true feelings.

Keep scrolling to see what drivers had to say about the I-195 West closure.

Providence Commuters Chime In After RIDOT Announces Washington Bridge Closure We were all thinking it, but these commuters actually said it. Now that the westbound side of the Washington Bridge is closed for the immediate future, drivers flocked to the RIDOT Facebook page to let their feelings be known. Here are some of the responses that are safe for work. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine

When the Fairhaven Bridge (Or Any Bridge) Is Closed, Do This to Pass the Time The New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge closes. A lot. Here's how to pass the time when you didn't check the schedule and find yourself stuck waiting for the bridge to open. These fun suggestions come from our Facebook friends and appear exactly as they submitted them. Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott