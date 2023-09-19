Popular Fall Destination in Vermont Closed to Visitors This Year

If you planned on adding Vermont's Sleepy Hollow to your fall activity calendar, think again.

The towns of Pomfret and Woodstock will enforce the closure of Cloudland Road during peak leaf-peeping season. A Boston-based photographer shared the news and paired it with an apology.

And he mentioned a few other Massachusetts influencers as culprits, too.

What is Sleepy Hollow in New Hampshire?

Cloudland Road in Pomfret, Vermont, is home to Sleepy Hollow Farm. Over the past few years, it has become one of the most photographed spots in New Hampshire during the fall season.

Thanks to the stunning foliage and the nod to Sleepy Hollow, everyone from leaf-peepers to influencers flock to this otherwise quiet neighborhood during the fall months, and the town has had enough.

Michael Doten, who lives across the road, told NBC 5, “It’s just become such a mad house, especially around the Indigenous People’s Day holiday weekend. It just gets crazy. We’ve counted over 100 cars at any given time parked alongside the road. It just creates a major traffic jam.”

The news outlet reported that Pomfret, in conjunction with Woodstock, passed a measure to close Cloudland and Barber Hill roads Saturday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 15, to non-residents, in hopes of deterring tourists.

Boston-Based Photographer Chimes In

Jack Daryl, a popular professional photographer, is known for his stunning scenic shots and helpful guides on where to go and what to do in New England.

Since he has done his own shots of Sleepy Hollow Farm, he decided to share his thoughts on this season’s closure.

“This is absolutely the right thing to do for the neighbors and people who live near Sleepy Hollow,” he said online. “I fully admit that I have photographed this location. While I am no KJP or a guidebook that published the address, I’m sure I’ve contributed to the situation.”

To support the town’s wishes, Daryl made sure to let his avid followers know the town’s decision, and even added some ideas on how travelers can still take advantage of Woodstock “Support small businesses and stay away from private property,” he said. Happy planning!

