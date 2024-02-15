Taylor, Taylor, Taylor.

It seems the world has become totally infatuated (and borderline obsessed) with Taylor Swift’s every single move.

Will she attend the Super Bowl on Sunday? Will she get engaged to Travis Kelce this year? Will she go on tour again next year? Will her new song "Clara Bow" mention Massachusetts?

If Taylor is involved, people want to know about it.

The world’s “It Girl” seems to have a special place in her heart for New England. In April 2013, she purchased a stunning mansion on Watch Hill in Westerly, Rhode Island, but before she became a Rhody resident, it seems she was oh-so-briefly a resident of Massachusetts after purchasing a home in Hyannis Port.

Remember When Taylor Dated a Kennedy?

Back in 2012, Swift was head over heels for Conor Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mary Kennedy.

E! News reported the two were first linked together after a July 4 holiday party on Nantucket.

Things seemed to get a little more serious when Taylor decided to purchase a home in Hyannis Port, across the street from Conor’s grandmother, Ethel.

Taylor Was “Swift” With Her Stint in Massachusetts

In August of 2012, The Cape Cod Times reported that 27 Marchant Ave. had been sold to Ocean Drive LLC for $4.8 million. Bob Kinlin, a real estate agent, later confirmed to E! News that Ocean Drive LLC represented Swift in the sale.

Just a few months later, the love birds split, and Swift quickly sold her Kennedy-adjacent mansion for $5.67 million.

The home has been occupied ever since, sitting quietly in a cozy nook on the Cape with unobstructed views of the water and just steps away from the Kennedy Compound.

Swift still owns her Rhode Island home and it’s only a matter of time before she shows her current boyfriend her sprawling Watch Hill estate, if she hasn't already.

