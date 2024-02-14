If you have ever dreamed of living in a castle, there's a house for sale in Tiverton you just have to see.

Located on Nonquit Road and boasting some seriously sweet Sakonnet River views, this 8,008-square-foot home legitimately looks like a stone castle on the marsh.

And that is basically what it is.

The stunning house, listed by Lila Delman Compass, has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and so much custom luxury.

Sure, there's no moat, no drawbridge and no knights in this castle home, but the new owner would be the king or queen of this not-so-humble abode.

Your kingdom would have all the best features.

The primary suite in this huge house has two ensuite bathrooms, a big balcony with beautiful views and not just a walk-in closet, but an entire private dressing room.

Add in the multiple fireplaces, floating staircases, breakfast nook, wine bar and personal gym, and you have a retreat fit for royalty.

Of course, you also have to have the $4.995 million asking price, but it doesn't cost a thing to simply peek inside.

Just keep scrolling to see the fantastic features and gorgeous grounds in this riverside Tiverton castle.

Coastal Castle in Tiverton is a Must-See High End Home The shores of the Sakonnet River are definitely not known for their castles. Yet rising above the Seapowet marsh, there is actually a home that from the outside appears to be a stone-sided stronghold. Inside this might be the most luxurious castle every built in Rhode Island and it could be all yours. Sneak a peek inside here. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

