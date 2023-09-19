When you think of castles, you probably think of towers, moats and drawbridges. You most likely don't think of America.

Well, the castles on this list pretty much have none of those things and yet, they are considered some of the most beautiful in the country.

Two of them are right here in Massachusetts.

I think it's safe to say that the majority of castles on Home Beautiful's Most Beautiful American Castles list were never used as defensive fortresses. Some of them probably don't really even need the title of castle.

They are more like grandiose houses built by people of means and dubbed castles due to their style and size (and presumably owner ego).

Take Boston University Castle on Bay State Road in Boston:

This Tudor Revival-style mansion was built as the home of Boston businessman William Lindsay in 1915. By 1938 it was donated to Boston University and became host to numerous receptions and concerts at the school as well as a wedding venue/event space those outside the school could rent.

In addition to hosting many weddings at this site, BU Castle has also appeared in several feature films. Kevin Spacey's 2007 heist drama 21 shot scenes here as did the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters film.

BU Castle also happens to have a pub in its basement. BU Pub is an actual bar on the university campus open only to faculty, staff, alumni, students and invited guests.

It's a stunning home and gorgeous venue, but is it really a castle?

Hammond Castle in Gloucester also made the list and has a bit more castle-like features.

Even from a distance, the towers and arches make the viewer think "castle." That is exactly what owner John Hammond Jr. was going for when he had it custom-built along Gloucester Harbor between 1926 and 1929.

The house was his dream home as well as the laboratory where he worked on his remote control devices. It was also a unique combination of 15th-, 16th-, and 18th-century architectural elements because Hammond was a huge castle fan.

The end result is a home that sits on the Most Beautiful American Castles list and it is no wonder why.

