Worth the Drive to See 61,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron.

Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in at 664 Buckfield Road in Hebron, Maine.

Dan's Lights Facebook Dan's Lights Facebook loading...

Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over five times that many in Hebron! This might be his limit because he's 'whooped'.

Dan's Lights Facebook Dan's Lights Facebook loading...

He puts up all the lights himself with a little help from his wife and kids for the bigger trees. Even though light season snuck up on him, Dan's Lights were lit for Thanksgiving!

Dan's Lights Facebook Dan's Lights Facebook loading...

Is there a theme?

I asked Dan what his theme was. He says he has a Christmas tree theme he started about four years ago, and just ran with it. There's no real reason for this; he just thinks they look pretty, and it's something that everyone associates with Christmas.

Dan's Lights Facebook Dan's Lights Facebook loading...

He keeps Santa out of his display as he is trying to glorify the birth of Christ.

Dan's Lights Facebook Dan's Lights Facebook loading...

The sweetest light display is the piano inside the heart. That is for Dan's mom who taught piano lessons. She passed away in 2020. It's always the first thing he puts up each year, and it stays on from dawn to dusk from October 16 (the day she passed) until the rest of the display comes on.

Dan's Lights Facebook Dan's Lights Facebook loading...

He always welcomes donations, but doesn't expect them. He puts out a donation jar at their annual Lights On event, and any donation goes toward expenses.

What the heck is his electric bill?

That's actually Dan's favorite question. He says it's a common misconception. Last year he had 48,000 lights, and his electric bill for December was $24.78 higher compared to November. The display is 100% LED, which helps, but even incandescent Christmas lights do not cost that much to operate. It costs a whole lot more to run the air conditioners in the summer than it does to run lights in December.

If you are looking for a sweet display as you travel around, head to Hebron to see this amazing display!

When can I see this amazing display?

The lights are on now for the season! Here's the schedule:

Monday-Thursday 4:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday-Sunday 4:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m.

Please feel free to walk around the display and enjoy!

Check Out The Epic 1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back on the rails! Gallery Credit: Meghan Morrison

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron.