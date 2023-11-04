Lewiston, Maine, Woman Has Unexpected Run-In at Massachusetts Gas Station

If last week's heartbreaking and horrific events in Lewiston, Maine, taught us anything, it's that you just never know.

And that can involve a lot of things. You never know when you'll walk when you'll walk out of your home for the last time. You never know when you'll hug, kiss, or even just see a loved one for the last time.

And behind smiles, laughs, and cordialness, you never really know what someone is going through behind the scenes.

That was the case at a Woburn, Massachusetts, gas station over the weekend.

Random Acts of Kindness

We hear about it a lot - someone, somewhere, for whatever reason, performing a random act of kindness.

From something as simple as waiting a few extra seconds walking through a doorway into a business to hold the door for the next person walking through, to something a generous as paying for someone's order at a drive thru without their knowledge and hoping that kicks off a chain reaction that lasts a while.

For absolutely no reason at all, over the weekend, a woman in Woburn, Massachusetts named Katherine Marshall, filled up her tank at the Woburn Gas gas station, and was caught by surprise when she went to pay for her gas.

The transaction had already been paid for by the stranger in line in front of her. What that stranger didn't know was a bit of Katherine's backstory. She's originally from Maine.

Lewiston, Maine.

She wrote the following on the Woburn Residents (Woburn, MA) page on Facebook:

Your random act of kindness meant more than you probably imagine. I was born and grew up in Lewiston, so this was a pretty terrible week (I didn't know anyone personally, but know people who are directly connected to victims.) I very nearly burst into tears when the attendant told me you had already paid. What a beautiful gesture. It was so appreciated.

You literally never know how much you can impact someone else's life. And it doesn't always have to be something involving spending money -- something as simple as just being nice to someone can silently mean so much.

We should all take that approach to and through everyday life.

