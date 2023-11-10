3 Maine Restaurants Land Top Spots for the Best Fried Clams in the World

It makes sense that Maine has three of the best places for fried clams in the entire world.

Taste Atlas noted that fried clams are often found at clam shacks throughout New England. Clams make a delicious appetizer when dipped in milk and corn flour, then deep-fried. Appetizer? Give me a big ol' plate of them. Hell, give me a festival about them!

According to Taste Atlas, the deep-fried breaded clam is credited to Lawrence Henry Woodman from Massachusetts, who supposedly created the first version in 1916. Thanks, Henry. It's great that we have three of the best places for fried clams, according to food experts.

For decades, Bob’s Clam Hut has been making some of the best clams in the world. They've had crispy, fresh-off-the-docks clams since 1956. They are picky with their clams and used only 'specials' – clams that are hand-selected for consistent size and quality. Then they fry them up with their original recipe, which includes their famous tartar sauce.

The Clam Shack - Kennebunkport, Maine

The Clam Shack has been in Kennebunkport for over 50 years. The fish market has been there even longer, since the '30s! Then in 1968, the small shack hanging over the Kennebunk River started serving its legendary takeout seafood. In 2000, a new owner took over, but has kept the promise to keep both the shack and seafood market's iconic position in Maine. It's so good, it's landed as a top spot in the world for clams!

Five Islands Lobster Co - Georgetown, Maine

Five Islands Lobster Co. is as tasty as it gets. If you could taste Maine, this is as close as it comes. It's in one of the most beautiful parts of Maine, and the food is fresh and high-quality. But for five-star food, they pride themself on being casual. Everything is made fresh, down to the tarter sauce with fresh dill. Oh, and the clams? Some of the best in the whole wide world.

