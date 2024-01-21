Small Portland, Maine, Restaurant Named One of the Best ‘Date Night’ Spots in America

There are so many charming and unique restaurants and bars in Portland, Maine, that it can be difficult to decide exactly where to visit. Some people have their mind set on being by the waterfront, while others prefer to explore the underground. Some prefer larger restaurants with hustle and bustle, while others want quaint and quiet.

Portland has all of that covered and more. And when it comes to date night, Portland is also home to one of the best 'date night' spots in the entire country. According to LoveFood, if you're looking to break the ice or rekindle the spark, a visit to The North Point is in order.

For more than a decade, the North Point has remained almost hidden in plain sight in Portland's Old Port. Located next to a coffee shop and the Regency Hotel, the North Point isn't necessarily found by simple foot traffic. It gained and held momentum through word of mouth.

LoveFood gushed over the North Point for its ambiance. The dining area and bar is decorated with framed photos and unique knick knacks that present a warm feeling. Heck, even the restrooms at the North Point are done to the nines.

But the spot is perfect for date night because the North Point's shareable plates can stir some conversation. Their stuffed flatbread sandwiches are divine. Like many other places in Portland, the North Point features a creative menu of craft cocktails, beer, and wine to pair with any food choices.

The North Point is open Tuesday through Saturday, starting at 4pm.

