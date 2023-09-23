Boston, Massachusetts’ Underground Donut Tours Are a Sweet Treat

You'll never run out of entertaining things to do in Boston.

In addition to the popular, mainstream options that the typical tourist might think of such as sports games, museums, and theaters, some extra digging will bring your attention to the more unique offerings that give Boston its individuality and character.

Courtesy of Airbnb, we've found an experience you're sure to find particularly sweet: Boston's Underground Donut Tours.

I mean, come on. Just look at this picture. Doesn't this look heavenly? Which of these donuts would you grab first?

Boston's Underground Donut Tour via Airbnb

During these Donut Tours, guests are led by a guide to multiple stops around the city including Kane's Donuts, Boston Public Market, and Bova's. At each location, you'll not only be able to try yummy donuts, but get a sprinkling of local history in the process.

Here are some delicious apple cider donuts, quite possibly from Boston Public Market...

Boston's Underground Donut Tour via Airbnb

...and this gorgeous donut, likely a Boston Cream from Bova's.

Boston's Underground Donut Tour via Airbnb

If these images don't entice your sweet tooth, we don't know what will.

Jeff, the host, explains on Airbnb how these tours got started:

"I've always had a passion for donuts, but only recently did I discover how much other people do too...I was in the process of starting my own donut shop right as COVID hit. Unfortunately, that will have to wait for another day. In the meantime though, it taught me all about running, owning, and promoting a donut business and amazing donuts. I would love to share my donut expertise and passion with you and your friends."

This Airbnb experience is $55/person, and currently has 4.8/5 stars and 270+ reviews at the time of this writing.

So, what about you? Would you like to take Jeff up on the offer to enjoy some donuts? You can learn more here.

