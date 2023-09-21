Have You Heard of This Haunted New England Ghost Town That’s Closed to the Public?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Who isn't a sucker for creepy stories about the mysterious and unexplained?

While scrolling on TikTok, this writer saw a video by @avery.afterdark about Dudleytown, Connecticut, also known as the 'Village of the Damned', according to the Smithsonian Channel. The ghost town is apparently so haunted that it's permanently closed to the public.

Dudleytown is part of the town of Cornwall, according to Avery. Legend has it that the village was named after the Dudley family, who relocated to the US from England after a family member was beheaded for plotting against King Henry VIII.

Some believe that the family unknowingly brought a curse with them to their new home, as an uptick in mental illness, crop failure, and unexplained disappearances took place soon after the Dudley's arrival. By the early 1900s, Dudleytown was completely abandoned. The village's owners would later close the area off to the public with little explanation, instead designating it as a nature reserve, according to the Smithsonian Channel.

Today, those who are permitted to enter Dudleytown attest to its "otherworldly" nature, according to Avery's video. It's supposedly completely silent, with a researcher comparing it to being in a recording studio. In the past, other visitors have complained that photos taken in the perimeters of the village don't develop properly. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren even visited Dudleytown, and concluded that it was haunted and "controlled by something terrifying."

Whatever the reason for this place's unexplainable creepiness, it's still interesting to learn about. That said, you will be prosecuted for trespassing should you enter without permission, so please steer clear of Dudleytown if you ever find yourself in the area.

