Heading to Salem, Massachusetts This Spooky Season? Check Out Our Recommendations

Now that it's finally socially acceptable to celebrate the Halloween holiday, I decided to head out to the mecca of haunted places in the United States: Salem, Massachusetts.

Salem, Massachusetts: What You Need to Know For Your Trip

A few weeks ago, USA Today named Salem Massachusetts one of the biggest tourist traps in the world, which I personally think is a bit dramatic. Whether it's because of the actual interest in the history of the Salem Witch Trials or the lovers of Disney's Hocus Pocus, Salem is crawling with visitors year-round.

I headed out to Salem this weekend to kick off Spooky Season. During my stay I learned a whole lot and took down some notes for my next trip. Here are a few things to keep in mind when visiting the historically haunted town:

Wear comfortable shoes. There's lots of walking and cobblestone roads. I saw lots of heels and uneven walking. It didn't look comfortable at all. Be Prepared to Wait. I thought heading to town in September would give me easier access to museums and shops. I was wrong. There were lines for the museums, which is a given, but we were also waiting in line to get into souvenir shops. Parking is a Hassle. By 12 pm on a Saturday all the parking lots were filled. This was towards the end of September, I can only imagine what it's going to be like in October. Take the T or a rideshare into town to get you to the Salem fun faster. Plan ahead. All the restaurants I tried to get into didn't take reservations. And as I mentioned before, there were lines for everything. Grab your tickets ahead of time for tours and maybe eat before you land in Salem.

With that being said, we still had a great time! I would highly recommend booking one of the walking tours (they do them in the day and night time) and stopping by the monument of those who were accused of witchcraft and of course visiting the Hocus Pocus filming locations.

Hocus Pocus Filming Locations Are a Must!

I'm a huge fan of the 1993 Disney Cult Classic Hocus Pocus. The movie (which stars Bette Midler, Thora Birch, and Sarah Jessica Parker) was filmed all across Salem. Pioneer Village will transport you back in time, it can also be seen in the opening scene of the movie!

You can easily visit Alison's house (Ropes Mansion, pictured below) to take pictures outside or pay for an actual tour.

Max Denison's house is a little off the beaten path and is located in a residential area, plus, the house isn't a set. A family lives there and while we heard they are super friendly and welcoming to guests taking photos of the filming location, it's still a little strange to spend too much time taking pictures outside.

