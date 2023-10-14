October is here and one Upstate New York hotel is one of the nation's best destinations for a spooky getaway!

When it comes to local haunted hotels, there are many that come to mind for their reported spookiness like The Sagamore on Lake George and Hotel Broadalbin.

It's another Upstate hotel though that is getting some national recognition from USA Today for being one of the 10 best in the United States for a spooky stay.

Every year USA TOday looks to its readers to vote for the '10Best' readers choice awards to determine the best restaurants, desitinations, and so much more across the nation.

This year USA Today opened up the voting for the best hanted hotels to determine the 10 best for a 'spooky stay' and a popular Adirondack destination landed at #3 on the list!

Hotel Saranac Is the #3 Haunted Hotel In US

Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake was voted by USA Today Reader's the 3rd best haunted hotel in the nation! Here is what USA Today wrote about Hotel Saranac:

This historic hotel in the Adirondacks dates back to the Roaring '20s and is on the grounds of a former high school. According to local reports, the spirit of Howard Littell, the school’s superintendent, still roams the property. Other sightings include a young girl on the fourth floor, spectral singing on the sixth floor, and mysterious scratching sounds on the third floor.

But it is not all spooky at Hotel Saranac. The boutique hotel, which opened in 1927, has a storied history and was completely renoavted a few years ago. And can you ask for a beter location for it's stunning accommodations than in picturesque Saranac Lake?

