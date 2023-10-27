Massachusetts offers many beautiful parks for walking including Mount Holyoke Range State Park in Amherst, Great Farm State Park in Carlisle, Borderland State Park in North Easton, Whitehall State Park in Hopkinton, and Ashland State Park in Ashland. Not to mention the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail which runs through parts of Berkshire County is another fantastic area for walking.

Don't you just hate it when you are walking through a park and you step in dog droppings? It probably doesn't happen often but it does happen once in a while. As a matter of fact, it happened to me a couple of weeks ago when my daughter and I were visiting a park in Pittsfield. Sometimes it doesn't matter how many signs are posted to clean up after your four-legged friend, dog droppings still seem to show up in parks and other outside recreational areas.

Speaking of dog droppings did you know that Massachusetts is home to one of the worst dog poop cities in the United States? Yes, unfortunately, this is a fact. The Dog Advisory Council recently conducted a study on which U.S. towns and cities were the worst when it came to complaints regarding people not picking up their dog's droppings. Below is an excerpt from the Dog Advisory Council regarding the importance of picking up dog droppings and disposing of them properly:

Unpleasant to see, smell or step in, dog waste can also contain organisms that can be harmful to both people and pets, such as E.coli, Giardia, and roundworms – so it’s not just polite but important to dispose of properly.

Boston is on the List of the Top 10 Worst Dog Poop Cities in America

The Massachusetts city that landed in the top 10 (sixth place to be exact) is Boston (Dog Mess per 100,000: 44.3). The US city that grabbed the top spot was Seattle (Dog Mess per 100,000: 58.3). You can check out the complete list by going here.

