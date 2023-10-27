Areas of Western Massachusetts Could See Snow on Halloween
Massachusetts residents know all too well about extreme weather conditions. As of this writing, we have been experiencing beautiful weather with temperatures in the 70s over the past couple of days but as anyone who has lived in Massachusetts or New England in general for any length of time knows this is just a rare treat and will be coming to an end soon.
Areas of Western Massachusetts Have Snow in the Forecast for Next Week
Speaking of extreme weather conditions, as mild weather makes its exit a couple of the weather services have snow in the forecast in the beginning to middle of next week for parts of Western Massachusetts. For areas in Berkshire County like Pittsfield, North Adams, and Great Barrington, the National Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow showers (mixed with rain during some hours) on Tuesday evening (Oct. 31) which could continue past 2 AM on Wednesday, Nov.1 before finally tapering off. The Weather Channel's forecast pretty much mirrors the National Weather Service for those areas.
Looking at Springfield, the largest city in Western Massachusetts doesn't have snow in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as both the National Weather Service and the Weather Channel are calling for straight-up rain. This is also the case with areas like Westfield and Holyoke. It's worth noting that AccuWeather doesn't have snow in the forecast on Tuesday evening and/or Wednesday morning for any of the areas that have been mentioned so far.
As we all know the forecast can change at the drop of a dime but at this point it is certainly possible that areas of Western Massachusetts could see snow showers on Halloween night, particularly in Berkshire County. You gotta love it.
