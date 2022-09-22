Check Out The Most Romantic Restaurants In The Berkshires
It is now officially Fall here in the Berkshires. Temperatures here are starting to be in the 50 and 60s for daytime, and in the evening we dive into the 40s, Perfect snuggle weather! If your looking for a romantic place to go for dinner check out what we found.
Grazie/ North Adams
Located in the heart of downtown North Adams, Grazie is serving up traditional Italian Cuisine. Focused on traditional values and the highest standard of service.
Frankies / Lenox
Frankies opened in July of 2007 to bring homemade Italian-American Food “Like your Mama used to Make”. Enjoy true Italian-American food with warm and attentive old-fashioned service among friends and family. If your sweetie is vegan, no problem they have that handled for you too. I Have never been, but now I want to go!
Mazzeos/ Pittsfield
Mazzeos' can make your night, last time we went we had the freshest oysters, nice and cold and delicious. A great atmosphere to start off your romantic evening.
The Barn Kitchen and Bar / Williamstown
They serve American fare. They also locally source and support local farmers whenever possible. Some of the places they work with are Marty’s Local, R&G Cheese Makers, Maplebrook Farm, Red Shirt Farm, Cricket Creek Farm, Maine Family Farms, Kitchen Garden Farm, Mighty Food Farm, and Misty Knoll Farms.
Alta / Lenox
A Friendly Europian Restaurant with wine choices from around the world.
Bistro Zinc / Lenox
Not too far from Tanglewood a perfect place to start or finish off your evening.
Mezze Bistro and Bar / Williamstown
They have received a mention in Condé Nast Traveler in this year's 2022 Fall Foliage New England round-up.
What is your favorite romantic restaurant you go to?
