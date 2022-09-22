Check Out The Most Romantic Restaurants In The Berkshires

It is now officially Fall here in the Berkshires. Temperatures here are starting to be in the 50 and 60s for daytime, and in the evening we dive into the 40s, Perfect snuggle weather! If your looking for a romantic place to go for dinner check out what we found.

Grazie/ North Adams

Grazie/ Facebook Grazie/ Facebook loading...

Located in the heart of downtown North Adams, Grazie is serving up traditional Italian Cuisine. Focused on traditional values and the highest standard of service.

Frankies / Lenox

Frankies/facebook Frankies/Facebook loading...

Frankies opened in July of 2007 to bring homemade Italian-American Food “Like your Mama used to Make”. Enjoy true Italian-American food with warm and attentive old-fashioned service among friends and family. If your sweetie is vegan, no problem they have that handled for you too. I Have never been, but now I want to go!

Mazzeos/ Pittsfield

Mazzeos / Facebook Mazzeos / Facebook loading...

Mazzeos' can make your night, last time we went we had the freshest oysters, nice and cold and delicious. A great atmosphere to start off your romantic evening.

The Barn Kitchen and Bar / Williamstown

The Barn Kitchen and Bar The Barn Kitchen and Bar loading...

They serve American fare. They also locally source and support local farmers whenever possible. Some of the places they work with are Marty’s Local, R&G Cheese Makers, Maplebrook Farm, Red Shirt Farm, Cricket Creek Farm, Maine Family Farms, Kitchen Garden Farm, Mighty Food Farm, and Misty Knoll Farms.

Alta / Lenox

Alta Restaurant & Wine Bar / Facebook Alta Restaurant & Wine Bar / Facebook loading...

A Friendly Europian Restaurant with wine choices from around the world.

Bistro Zinc / Lenox

Bistro Zinc / Facebook Bistro Zinc / Facebook loading...

Not too far from Tanglewood a perfect place to start or finish off your evening.

Mezze Bistro and Bar / Williamstown

Mezze Bistro / Facebook Mezze Bistro / Facebook loading...

They have received a mention in Condé Nast Traveler in this year's 2022 Fall Foliage New England round-up.

What is your favorite romantic restaurant you go to?

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">