Dream Away Lodge In Becket Has New Owners And Big Dreams

One of my favorite places to go for special occasions was the Dream Away Lodge for a wonderful dinner and also the great atmosphere. Outside the fire would be burning with people from all over warming themselves to keep the cool fall temperatures at bay.

Inside the Dream Away was eclectic, from the colored block bar to the music room.

The dining room had its own personality too, with miss matched dishes and wonderful aromas coming from the kitchen.

After dinner, you would sit around in the music room/living room and listen to all types of music.

In case you didn't know Dream Away has a history steeped in music, so many artists that became and were big time in their day stayed and played there.

Back in 1975 artists like, Arlo Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Allen Ginsberg, and the Rolling Thunder Review, put the Dream Away as a piece of Part Two of Dylan’s epic film Renaldo and Clara, enhancing its reputation as one of Berkshire County’s best-loved and most closely held hilltown secrets.

The Dream Away had been put up for sale, and the owner who had brought the Dream Away back to life in our lifetime put it up for sale in 2021 and has recently been bought and a deal has been closed with The Dreamaway Lodge Restaurant LLC.

At this time they are hoping to have the much-loved Dream Away Lodge reopening in the Spring.

I am so looking forward to the reopening!

