These are the 10 Most Stolen Items from Walmart in Massachusetts

While it's true that Walmart brings in billions of dollars each year, it's also true that the retail giant also loses billions of dollars due to shoplifting. Sure the company has several methods of security to monitor potential shoplifting activities, including security tags and labels, door alarms, undercover shoppers, and so on, but there are still many people who are still able to exit the stores with stolen items scott-free. With the loss of billions of dollars each year, it's no wonder that Walmart is considering removing self-checkouts from some of its stores.

Massachusetts Walmart Stores are Victims of Shoplifting Activities

I recently spoke with a team member at a Walmart store in Massachusetts as he was delivering items to my car and he confirmed that Walmart does encounter a lot of theft activities which do happen at the self-checkout lanes. He mentioned that part of the problem is that the attendants running the self-checkout locations don't always monitor or pay close enough attention to the customers' activities when checking out their items so they can slip some small items into their pockets without anyone noticing.

What are The Most Common Stolen Items from Walmart in Massachusetts?

Thanks to Aisle of Shame along with the employee I recently spoke with we can now see what shoplifters are taking home with them from Walmart. It's no surprise that many of these items are small enough to tuck into a coat, pants pockets, or purses. Walmart has stores throughout Massachusetts including Chicopee, Westfield, Pittsfield, North Adams, Worcester, Springfield, Ware, Orange, Sturbridge, and the list goes on. Without further ado, let's take a look at the most stolen items from Walmart in Massachusetts.

Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Massachusetts

