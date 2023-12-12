Contaminated Food Product Sold at Over 45 Walmart Stores in Massachusetts

Food recalls continue to be the norm which is a frightening thought but that's reality. This time around the company Garland Ventures has recalled approximately 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with Listeria. According to the USDA, the RTE fried chicken product was produced on Nov. 10.2023. We have included specific product information below:

12-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand “CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE” with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 represented on the label. ESTABLISHMENT NUMBER: P-31993.

(additional packaging/label photo can be found by going here)

It's noted on the USDA's website that the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Walmart recently added the recall information to its website. The product was sold at over 45 Walmart stores in Massachusetts including the following:

777 BROCKTON AVE ABINGTON MA 02351-2111 (781) 857-2345

30 MEMORIAL DR AVON MA 02322-1919 (508) 427-9460

250 HARTFORD AVE BELLINGHAM MA 02019-3000 (508) 966-7633

700 OAK ST BROCKTON MA 02301-1105 (508) 584-2333

66 PARKHURST RD CHELMSFORD MA 01824-1508 (978) 459-1818

591 MEMORIAL DR CHICOPEE MA 01020-5024 (413) 593-3192

55 BROOKSBY VILLAGE WAY DANVERS MA 01923-1444 (978) 777-6977

42 FAIRHAVEN COMMONS WAY FAIRHAVEN MA 02719-4627 (508) 993-8100

638 QUEQUECHAN STREET FALL RIVER MA 02721-4005 (508) 730-2677

121 WORCESTER RD FRAMINGHAM MA 01701-5348 (508) 872-6575

677 TIMPANY BLVD GARDNER MA 01440-3452 (978) 630-3244

337 RUSSELL ST HADLEY MA 01035-3536 (413) 586-4231

295 PLYMOUTH ST HALIFAX MA 02338-1340 (781) 294-9339

280 WASHINGTON ST HUDSON MA 01749-2735 (978) 568-3383

20 SOOJIAN DR LEICESTER MA 01524-1946 (508) 892-9461

11 JUNGLE RD LEOMINSTER MA 01453-5207 (978) 466-1313

301 MASSACHUSETTS AVE LUNENBURG MA 01462-1218 (978) 582-6000

780 LYNNWAY LYNN MA 01905-3026 (781) 592-4300

70 PLEASANT VALLEY ST METHUEN MA 01844-7288 (978) 686-2633]

1415 CURRAN MEMORIAL HWY NORTH ADAMS MA 01247-3964 (413) 664-4004

1470 S WASHINGTON ST NORTH ATTLEBORO MA 02760-4417 (508) 699-0277

506 STATE RD NORTH DARTMOUTH MA 02747-1802 (508) 984-7771

742 MAIN ST NORTH OXFORD MA 01537-1148 (508) 987-1444

72 MAIN ST NORTH READING MA 01864-2289 (978) 664-3262

180 N KING ST NORTHAMPTON MA 01060-1120 (413) 587-0001

200 OTIS ST NORTHBOROUGH MA 01532-2442 (508) 393-4385

555 E MAIN ST ORANGE MA 01364-9515 (978) 544-5800

555 HUBBARD AVE STE 12 PITTSFIELD MA 01201-3841 (413) 442-1971

300 COLONY PLACE RD PLYMOUTH MA 02360-7235 (508) 830-9555

301 FALLS BLVD QUINCY MA 02169-8160 (617) 745-4390

36 PARAMOUNT DR RAYNHAM MA 02767-1001 (508) 822-4900

160 BROADWAY RAYNHAM MA 02767-1414 (508) 692-6046

450 HIGHLAND AVE SALEM MA 01970-1765 (978) 825-1713

770 BROADWAY SAUGUS MA 01906-3202 (781) 816-5370

1180 FALL RIVER AVE SEEKONK MA 02771-5936 (508) 336-0290

1105 BOSTON RD SPRINGFIELD MA 01119-1333 (413) 782-6699

100 CHARLTON RD STURBRIDGE MA 01566-1505 (508) 347-4993

54 COUSINEAU DR SWANSEA MA 02777-4136 (508) 677-3775

137 TEATICKET HWY TEATICKET MA 02536-5659 (508) 540-8995

333 MAIN ST TEWKSBURY MA 01876-1727 (978) 851-6265

550 PROVIDENCE HWY WALPOLE MA 02081-4231 (508) 668-4144

352 PALMER RD WARE MA 01082-9740 (413) 967-0040

15 TOBEY RD WAREHAM MA 02571-1083 (508) 295-8890

137 W BOYLSTON ST WEST BOYLSTON MA 01583-1713 (508) 835-1101

141 SPRINGFIELD RD WESTFIELD MA 01085-1819 (413) 572-0400

740 MIDDLE ST WEYMOUTH MA 02188-4006 (781) 331-0063

100 VALLEY PKWY WHITINSVILLE MA 01588-1743 (508) 234-9034

25 TOBIAS BOLAND WAY WORCESTER MA 01607-2103 (774) 314-3157

If you have this product in your home you are urged to discard the item or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund but do not consume it. If you have questions about the product, you can call (888) 674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. You can get more information regarding the product recall by going here. You can view a list of every Walmart store that sold the product by going here.

