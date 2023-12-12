Contaminated Food Product Sold at Over 45 Walmart Stores in Massachusetts
Food recalls continue to be the norm which is a frightening thought but that's reality. This time around the company Garland Ventures has recalled approximately 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with Listeria. According to the USDA, the RTE fried chicken product was produced on Nov. 10.2023. We have included specific product information below:
- 12-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand “CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE” with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 represented on the label. ESTABLISHMENT NUMBER: P-31993.
(additional packaging/label photo can be found by going here)
It's noted on the USDA's website that the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Walmart recently added the recall information to its website. The product was sold at over 45 Walmart stores in Massachusetts including the following:
- 777 BROCKTON AVE ABINGTON MA 02351-2111 (781) 857-2345
- 30 MEMORIAL DR AVON MA 02322-1919 (508) 427-9460
- 250 HARTFORD AVE BELLINGHAM MA 02019-3000 (508) 966-7633
- 700 OAK ST BROCKTON MA 02301-1105 (508) 584-2333
- 66 PARKHURST RD CHELMSFORD MA 01824-1508 (978) 459-1818
- 591 MEMORIAL DR CHICOPEE MA 01020-5024 (413) 593-3192
- 55 BROOKSBY VILLAGE WAY DANVERS MA 01923-1444 (978) 777-6977
- 42 FAIRHAVEN COMMONS WAY FAIRHAVEN MA 02719-4627 (508) 993-8100
- 638 QUEQUECHAN STREET FALL RIVER MA 02721-4005 (508) 730-2677
- 121 WORCESTER RD FRAMINGHAM MA 01701-5348 (508) 872-6575
- 677 TIMPANY BLVD GARDNER MA 01440-3452 (978) 630-3244
- 337 RUSSELL ST HADLEY MA 01035-3536 (413) 586-4231
- 295 PLYMOUTH ST HALIFAX MA 02338-1340 (781) 294-9339
- 280 WASHINGTON ST HUDSON MA 01749-2735 (978) 568-3383
- 20 SOOJIAN DR LEICESTER MA 01524-1946 (508) 892-9461
- 11 JUNGLE RD LEOMINSTER MA 01453-5207 (978) 466-1313
- 301 MASSACHUSETTS AVE LUNENBURG MA 01462-1218 (978) 582-6000
- 780 LYNNWAY LYNN MA 01905-3026 (781) 592-4300
- 70 PLEASANT VALLEY ST METHUEN MA 01844-7288 (978) 686-2633]
- 1415 CURRAN MEMORIAL HWY NORTH ADAMS MA 01247-3964 (413) 664-4004
- 1470 S WASHINGTON ST NORTH ATTLEBORO MA 02760-4417 (508) 699-0277
- 506 STATE RD NORTH DARTMOUTH MA 02747-1802 (508) 984-7771
- 742 MAIN ST NORTH OXFORD MA 01537-1148 (508) 987-1444
- 72 MAIN ST NORTH READING MA 01864-2289 (978) 664-3262
- 180 N KING ST NORTHAMPTON MA 01060-1120 (413) 587-0001
- 200 OTIS ST NORTHBOROUGH MA 01532-2442 (508) 393-4385
- 555 E MAIN ST ORANGE MA 01364-9515 (978) 544-5800
- 555 HUBBARD AVE STE 12 PITTSFIELD MA 01201-3841 (413) 442-1971
- 300 COLONY PLACE RD PLYMOUTH MA 02360-7235 (508) 830-9555
- 301 FALLS BLVD QUINCY MA 02169-8160 (617) 745-4390
- 36 PARAMOUNT DR RAYNHAM MA 02767-1001 (508) 822-4900
- 160 BROADWAY RAYNHAM MA 02767-1414 (508) 692-6046
- 450 HIGHLAND AVE SALEM MA 01970-1765 (978) 825-1713
- 770 BROADWAY SAUGUS MA 01906-3202 (781) 816-5370
- 1180 FALL RIVER AVE SEEKONK MA 02771-5936 (508) 336-0290
- 1105 BOSTON RD SPRINGFIELD MA 01119-1333 (413) 782-6699
- 100 CHARLTON RD STURBRIDGE MA 01566-1505 (508) 347-4993
- 54 COUSINEAU DR SWANSEA MA 02777-4136 (508) 677-3775
- 137 TEATICKET HWY TEATICKET MA 02536-5659 (508) 540-8995
- 333 MAIN ST TEWKSBURY MA 01876-1727 (978) 851-6265
- 550 PROVIDENCE HWY WALPOLE MA 02081-4231 (508) 668-4144
- 352 PALMER RD WARE MA 01082-9740 (413) 967-0040
- 15 TOBEY RD WAREHAM MA 02571-1083 (508) 295-8890
- 137 W BOYLSTON ST WEST BOYLSTON MA 01583-1713 (508) 835-1101
- 141 SPRINGFIELD RD WESTFIELD MA 01085-1819 (413) 572-0400
- 740 MIDDLE ST WEYMOUTH MA 02188-4006 (781) 331-0063
- 100 VALLEY PKWY WHITINSVILLE MA 01588-1743 (508) 234-9034
- 25 TOBIAS BOLAND WAY WORCESTER MA 01607-2103 (774) 314-3157
If you have this product in your home you are urged to discard the item or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund but do not consume it. If you have questions about the product, you can call (888) 674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. You can get more information regarding the product recall by going here. You can view a list of every Walmart store that sold the product by going here.
