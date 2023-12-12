MA Residents Fondly Remember A TV Icon On A Milestone Day

A television legend left us on August 26th, 2023 just months shy of his 100th birthday. He truly was a class act as host of "The Price is Right" from 1972 until his retirement in 2007. Prior to that, he emceed the novelty game show "Truth Or Consequences" for almost two decades between 1956 and 1975. On this special day, Bay State residents STILL remember the accomplishments of Bob Barker who graced the small screen for decades. On December 12th, we would have celebrated his milestone birthday: The coveted century mark!

attachment-Bob Barker loading...

Tri-state region residents faithfully tuned in to TPIR whether it was on WHDH (then a CBS affiliate) and then shifted to WBZ in eastern Massachusetts, WRGB in the Berkshires and WTIC (later known as WFSB) in the Pioneer Valley and northwestern Connecticut. The show had such a loyal following with Barker at the helm, accompanied by the golden voice of Johnny Olsen and his original pair of beauties, Anitra Ford and Janice Pennington.

In 1972, "The Price is Right" started off on a half hour format before switching to an hour in 1975 and a bevy of changes followed, but the home audience remained loyal and true during his tenure at CBS Television City. In case you missed it, here is the first episode in it's entirety, that aired on September 4th of that year. A TRUE stroll down memory lane:

The studio where TPIR was taped gave Bob a forever honor as it was renamed in his honor after 3 and a half decades of service to the game show he enjoyed hosting on a daily basis.

After Bob's departure, the show was just NOT the same, but it continues to air on CBS as it's aim is to attract a younger demographic. In my opinion, this was BOB's show and the network should've pulled the plug when he completed his tenure on the longest running game show on TV. Barker has also been an animal advocate for decades while hosting TPIR and afterwards as his signature sign-off STILL resonates to this day:

Due to his passion for our 4 legged friends, Bob successfully banned mink and fur coats from being given away as prizes on TPIR. Plus, he has contributed millions of dollars to preserve animal rights worldwide. A TRUE humanitarian, if you ask me.

There were some funny moments spent on stage. Here is one of the most memorable as this woman was deemed as "the worst contestants" to play the 10 Chances game:

Here are a bevy of bloopers that showed Bob's comedic side: Worth watching!

Finally, we save the BEST for last: The classic fight scene on "Happy Gilmore". Adam Sandler was a glutton for punishment as Bob gets the BEST of him at the golf course:

Happy 100th Birthday: Bob Barker's memory remains eternal & everlasting each and every day!

(Featured image photo courtesy of www.wikipedia.org)

Video clips courtesy of CBS, www.youtube.com and www.PriceisRightOnline.com)