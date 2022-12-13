There are just some things in Massachusetts that we will never know. Like why certain town names throughout the Bay State don't make sense. Or what certain signs mean in this state. You also might wonder why certain towns have the strangest names ever. While those still all remain unanswered, can someone answer this: How do you pronounce the name of a certain Massachusetts lake?

That seems like a simple enough question about one specific lake, but is it really. What is this lake called?

In case you don't want to have to rewind that video a bunch of times to figure this one out, here is another sign.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That sign is for Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. The lake resides in Webster, MA. That is 45 letters in that one word for whatever it is called. However, if you look on Google Maps, the lake is listed at Lake Chaubunagungamaugg. While that is shortened to 18 letters, I still have no idea how to pronounce that.

There is a YouTube video that attempts to explain how to pronounce it too:

So, wait. It's misspelled too? At least, that's what I caught from the end of that video.

But this other video seems to explain it better.

Basically, it's three lake names in one. It is also the longest name for any place in the United States. And apparently the actual meaning of the name translates to: fishing place at the boundaries.

But the locals in Webster seem to be able to not only pronounce it, but also spell it. As for me, I'm just going to keep calling it Webster Lake. That seems simple enough.

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham'

The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities or Towns in Massachusetts

These 12 Massachusetts Towns Are So Fake...But Are They?