It’s Happening This Friday And Should Be A Lot Of Fun!

It is Finally back, and so many kids & parents alike are looking forward to celebrating along with the Halloween parade.

WUPE & Live 95.9 will be there once again with the Cantarella dance studio dancers so look forward to some awesome Halloween tunes and great dancing!

I am also looking forward to seeing the creative floats that will be a part of the parade, not to mention school kids getting into the action along with local businesses and bands too!

This year’s Halloween Parade in Pittsfield will begin at 7 p.m. this Friday, October 28.

Again this year it will go down Tylers st.

The parade route will be stepping off on Tyler Street at the corner of Tyler and Smith streets and ending at Woodlawn Avenue.

You may need to get where you are going a little earlier they will be closing down streets for the parade starting at 5. pm

In a press release sent to us from the city of Pittsfield here are the streets that will be closed

The roads will be closing at 5 pm,

Tyler Street from First to Pine streets.

Smith Street from Tyler to Burbank streets.

Burbank Street from First Street to Morningside School.

Second Street from Orchard to Burbank streets.

The remainder of the route, Tyler Street from Pine Street to Woodlawn Avenue, will be closed at 6:30 p.m.

The Woodlawn Avenue Bridge will also be closed.

There will be “no parking” on these streets after 5 p.m.

Residents who live along the parade route are asked to leave their front lights on to provide for additional lighting for parade participants.

Don't forget Trick-or-Treat in Pittsfield is scheduled for 5:30 – 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

citywide. The city of Pittsfield is asking that you please leave your lights on if you are participating in Trick-or-Treat.

See you at the Halloween Parade!

