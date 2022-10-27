These Laws Are Still On The Books And Could Get You In Trouble
As you read through these, if you're like me, you have to wonder about what must have happened to make these into law and are still on there to this day. Now I am sure most if any are enforced. But hey, why chance it?
Don't go to a wake hungry, mourners may eat no more than three sandwiches.
I was at Market 32 the other day and there was a gentleman playing beautiful music on his violin which was fine here but in Boston, it is illegal to play the fiddle.
Down the road a bit to Holyoke, it is unlawful to water your lawn when it is raining.
Dads should not be doing diaper runs on Sunday. All across the state of Massachusetts, it is unlawful to deliver diapers on Sunday, regardless of emergencies.
Guys If you love your facial hair, specifically your goatee, In Massachusetts, you must have a license to wear a goatee.
You don't want to get caught eating peanuts in church, In Massachusetts, you can be jailed for up to one year.
Burn baby burn! In Provincetown, Mass., it's illegal to sell suntan oil until after noon on Sunday.
This one is a gimme, It is illegal to put tomatoes in clam chowder.
You have to wonder what came about to bring this into law, It's illegal to keep a mule on the second floor of a building not in a city unless there are 2 exits.
What gets me on this law is that it cant be but 40 or fifty years as if, in Marlboro, it is illegal to buy, sell or possess a squirt gun. Silly string is illegal in the city limits.
As you are reading this one, for this to come around someone had to have put a gorilla in his back seat and someone had to complain about it! no gorilla is allowed in the back seat of any car.
ah yes, a time when a half gallon of milk was sold in a carton, defacing a milk carton is punishable by a $10 fine.