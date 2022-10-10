Time To Schedule Those Mammograms! It’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

I have heard that I need to take care of myself better. I know a lot of women out there always put the family, kids, and hubby first, but sometimes you need to step back and do what is right for you, especially for your health.

Every October, the nation observes National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is a disease that affects both men, yes men too, and women and is among the most common cancers.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. Next year, new breast cancer diagnoses are expected to number more than 200,000 for women and more than 2,000 for men.

I bet you or someone you know has had breast cancer.

I remember when I was a kid and they detected a lump in my mom's breast, she had to have a biopsy done. Everyone seemed to be not themselves for days until my mom got her report back. We were lucky the lump was benign.

I myself have had a lump in my breast before, which I had to go to every two months to get mammograms done.

What type of Mammogram should you schedule?

Screening mammogram: If you don’t have any symptoms or pain, and just need your yearly mammogram.

Diagnostic mammogram: If you have continuous and persistent pain, redness, a lump, discharge, or other concerns that need to be evaluated. Diagnostic mammograms are also done after irregular findings in a routine screening mammogram.

To Schedule a Mammogram at BMC:

To schedule an appointment, contact the Central Scheduling Department at 413-447-2451.

And as far as taking better care of myself I will be going in and having a mammogram done myself here in the next few weeks.

Early detection is key, the earlier the better. Like doing a self-examination of your breasts monthly. If you don't know how to, check out this video.



National Breast Cancer Foundation/Youtube

