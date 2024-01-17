15 Cities In MA With The Highest Home Values

The average home value has risen by 7.3% in Massachusetts over the last twelve months. More than half the time, people get more than the asking price, to boot.

Massachusetts consistently makes the top ten most expensive states to live in when it comes to real estate, the price of groceries, and more.

Boston Prepares To Commemorate Year Anniversary Of Marathon Bombing Getty Images loading...

The Current Average Home Value in Massachusetts is $585,959

Comparable homes in the area, supply and demand, job market, education, health care access all play a role in Massachusetts' huge home values.

The top 15 Massachusetts Cities with the Highest Home Values

15. Belmont

Typical home value: $1.343M

14. Lincoln

Typical home value: $1.351M

13. Needham

Typical home value: $1.357M

12. Newton

Typical home value: $1.361M

11. Winchester

Typical home value: $1.386M

10. Gosnold

Typical home value: $1.389M

9. Lexington

Typical home value: $1.422M

8. West Tisbury

Typical home value: $1.532M

7. Dover

Typical home value: $1.549M

6. Wellesley

Typical home value: $1.744M

5. Edgartown

Typical home value: $1.748M

4. Weston

Typical home value: $2.009M

3. Aquinnah

Typical home value: $2.187M

2. Chilmark

Typical home value: $2.431M

1. Nantucket

Typical home value: $2.590M

Sources include zillow, stacker.