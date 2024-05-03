We want to send you and a friend to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada to experience one of music's most legendary artists in concert. This is your chance to catch Billy Joel LIVE in Vegas.

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to see Billy Joel and Sting at Allegiant Stadium on November 9, 2024

Roundtrip airfare for two to Las Vegas

Two-night hotel stay

$500 spending money

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Listen weekdays for the codes you'll need to enter below to earn sweepstakes entries. We'll share codes at 9:05 am, 12:05 pm, and 3:05 pm every weekday beginning Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 17.

You can also earn entries by getting social with us beginning Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 19. The more you like, share, subscribe, and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, May 20. Prize is provided by Columbia Records.*

Billy Joel Asking $49 Million for Long Island Home He bought the 14-acre North Shore residence for $22.5 million in 2002. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening