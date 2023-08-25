25 Retailers That Filled Massachusetts Malls In The ’90s
A massive chunk of time during my teenage years was spent bouncing back and forth between the North Shore Mall and Liberty Tree Mall up off of Route 128 on the north shore of Massachusetts.
I hope you get nostalgic about the following photos.
1. Kaybee Toys
A mall-based popular American toy store chain that started as a candy store in 1922 and closed in 2009.
2. Radio Shack
Retail chain providing a variety of electronics, cell phones, hobby equipment & batteries.
3. The Sports Authority
Filing for bankruptcy in 2016, this American sports retailer was huge at one point.
4. Merry Go Round
Famous for super trendy clothing, they filed for bankruptcy and closed in1996.
5. Abercrombie & Fitch
Cargo shorts and Woods cologne.
6. Hot Topic
Alternative rock band tee shirts, funky sunglasses and more.
7. Orange Julius
Ice, orange juice, vanilla, sugar, and egg whites. Amazing.
8. Sam Goody
CDs, DVDs, music and entertainment closing in 2006.
9. Tweeter
Home theater systems, TVs, radios, and other electronics retailer that closed up in 2008.
10. Fashion Bug
Fairly priced women's clothing retailer.
11. Bennigan's
Irish-American casual dining chain.
12. Border's Books and Music
An over sized book and music retailer with coffee!
13. Spencer Gifts
Odd and funky and funny and scary gifts.
14. Blockbuster
Hugely popular video rental chain.
15. Ann & Hope
The original Target.
16. Gap
Bland, but popular clothing retailer.
17. Empire
18. The Ground Round
Pay what you weigh. Lol.
19. Deb
Affordable teen girl clothing retailer.
20. Brigham's
I'll take a mocha frappe, please.
21. Lechmere
The ultimate retailer.
22. Best Buy
Stereo installation, TVs, CD's, cameras, computers...
23. Service Merchandise
Service Merchandise was a retail chain of catalog showrooms carrying jewelry, toys, sporting goods, and electronics.
24. Cinnabon
Amazingly delicious.
25. Old Navy
The cheaper GAP. Carpenter jeans galore.