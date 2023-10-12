A Lanesborough man, who was working construction, was struck and killed by a car on Thursday morning in Pittsfield.

A section of West St. in was closed for a few hours this morning after the crash.

Pittsfield Police Media Release

The Pittsfield Police Dept., Pittsfield Fire Dept. as well as Action Ambulance responded to the area of 777 West St. for a report of a motor vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Thursday around 7:50 a.m.

A 2015 Chevrolet Colorado operated by Mr. Edward Ladouceur, 87, of Pittsfield was traveling east bound on West St approaching the area of 777 West St.

The east bound lane was closed to traffic for construction and vehicles were being directed into the west bound lane by a flagger.

The Chevy Colorado operated by Mr. Ladoucuer entered into the construction zone and struck Mr. Shane Cassavant, 49, of Lanesborough who was working in the roadway.

Mr. Cassavant was transported to BMC where he later died as a result of his injuries.

This area of West St was closed to traffic for approximately three hours while the investigation into the crash and the cleanup of the roadway was ongoing.

This incident remains under investigation by Ofc Hallas of the Pittsfield Police Dept. Traffic Unit.

Any witnesses or individuals who drove through the construction zone prior to 7:50 AM are asked to contact Ofc Hallas at 413-448-9700 ext. 560. Thank you.