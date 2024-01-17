Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Lucky

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Lucky, a handsome 2-year-old Pit bull terrier mix who would be the luckiest boy in the world if you were to adopt him. This brindle pup loves people and participating in any and all things active. He would make a wonderful hiking or running buddy, as he's an adventure seeker who just wants to be with you as much as he can.

Lucky loves nothing more than playing tug with rope toys. He thinks of it as a super fun way for his people to get their upper body/core workouts for the day. He also likes to play with other dogs but can be a bit “much” for some, so he’ll need a dog friend who can keep up with him.

Lucky is working on his house training but is finding it a bit difficult in the shelter environment. Because of that, he'll need a patient owner who is willing to work with him on training, since he’s smart and loves to learn. Lucky would also be a great candidate for obedience classes to build on what he already knows. Having lived with a small child that he was good with, but a bit too exuberant for, staff feel it best he go to a home with children aged 5 years and older.

If you think Lucky will be a good fit for you and your family, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 or swing by the shelter to meet him!