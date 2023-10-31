Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Town in the United States

Halloween has arrived in Massachusetts which means ghouls, goblins, and tricky treats, but it also means the second it's over, it's the Christmas season.

Whether you like it or not, the holiday season has crept earlier and earlier into our social calendars. Some stores roll out their holiday special before Halloween even hits.

While it's not my favorite, plenty of Massachusetts residents are ready to jump on the holiday train the second November 1 hits. Not only do those folks rush to deck their homes out in holiday grandeur, but many seek out the perfect Christmas getaway.

To satisfy those holiday travel needs, a prestigious travel publication put together a list of the best Christmas towns in the United States.

While many of the selected highlights are picturesque Colorado mountain towns, a few New England towns made the list, including one right here in Massachusetts.

Nantucket, Massachusetts Named One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States.

Coming in at number four on Travel + Leisure's list of the Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. was Nantucket, Massachusetts.

"Nantucket's annual Christmas Stroll is its banner holiday event. The tradition started in the 1970s — shopkeepers would stay open later in the evening so locals wouldn't have to travel to Cape Cod to buy gifts. Now, on the first weekend in December, you can shop downtown amid dozens of Christmas trees, take part in wine and cocktail tastings, and go on organized walking tours." - Travel + Leisure

"Pick up some gifts at Murray's Toggery Shop (the mothership for holiday-ready Nantucket reds) and Jessica Hicks, the boutique of a local jewelry designer. And don't miss the many Christmas trees, all uniquely decorated by community members, at the Whaling Museum's annual Festival of Trees." - Travel + Leisure

New England Towns Named Best Christmas Town in the Country

Ogunquit, Maine also made the list, coming in at number two.

Newport, Rhode Island came in at number 14.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire came in at number 20.