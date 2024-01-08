Massachusetts Named #1 Best State to Raise a Family for 2024

When it comes to art, nature, culture, friendly folks, and education Massachusetts is second to none. If you're looking to lay down roots and raise a family, Massachusetts is the place you'll want to be.

Massachusetts Has Been Named the Best State to Raise a Family for 2024

For another year in a row, Massachusetts has been named the best state to raise a family by WalletHub. Massachusetts received this honor in 2023 as well as in 2022.

Why is Massachusetts the Best State to Raise a Family in 2024?

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts gets the top spot because it provides a good blend of economic opportunities and safe conditions for children. The Bay State has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and lots of job opportunities relative to the labor force, which ensures that parents will be able to provide for their children.

WalletHub also listed education, safeguarding children's health, offering the best water quality in the country, the highest rate of insured children, and one of the lowest infant mortality rates as reasons for Massachusetts being the best state to raise a family. Massachusetts received a total score of 66.97 according to WalletHub. You can view the breakdown of the score by going here.

Massachusetts Has Plenty of Fun and Educational Activities to Offer

Let's not forget all of the fun things there is to do in Massachusetts. You can check out some famous music acts at Tanglewood in Lenox, attend a Red Sox game at historic Fenway Park in Boston, dive into some evocative art at Mass Moca in North Adams, or explore the House of the Seven Gables in Salem.

You Can't Make a Decision of Where to Live in Massachusetts Without Visiting the Berkshires First

This is just my humble opinion but if you are thinking about raising a family in Massachusetts, come explore Berkshire County before you make a decision. Like so many others who have visited the Berkshires, you'll fall in love with the area and will be excited about making Berkshire County your new home. We have wide open spaces, hip downtown areas, a welcoming community, and breathtaking fall foliage views.

