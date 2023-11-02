Here’s the #1 Best Place to Raise a Family in Massachusetts for 2023

Did you know that Massachusetts tops the list when it comes to the best state to raise a family? It's true. According to WalletHub, the reason for Massachusetts ranking in the top position is due to its education, childcare offerings, and affordability. When you take into account that Massachusetts is home to Harvard and MIT it's no surprise the Bay State ranked so well.

Okay, so we know that Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family in America but where is the best place in Massachusetts to raise a family?

According to Niche the Town of Wayland, a suburb of Boston, is the best place to raise a family in Massachusetts. Niche stated the following about raising a family in Wayland.

In Wayland there are a lot of coffee shops and parks. Many retirees live in Wayland and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Wayland are highly rated.

Let's take a look at the grades that were given to Wayland by Niche.

Public Schools: A+

Housing: A-

Good for Families: A+

Crime & Safety: A

Nightlife: B-

Diversity: B-

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Below we have included a couple of reviews from current Wayland Residents

Some of the top attractions in and around Wayland include the Broomstones Curling Club, Cochituate State Park in neighboring Natick, Sandy Burr Country Club, X Golf, and the Natick Mall just to name a few.

The city of Newton including West Newton, Newton Corner, and Thompsonville which are all villages of Newton also ranked very well as some of the top best places to raise a family in Massachusetts. Learn more by going here.

