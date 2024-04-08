Where Can You Watch The Solar Eclipse Safely In Western MA

Today has deemed a day of eclipse mania as the earth, sun, and moon are all lining up for a rare, total solar eclipse, and statistics show we will get a pretty good view right here in western Massachusetts. Just make sure you take necessary precautions while you are looking up in the skies above! The proper glasses are needed to avoid any eye damage, so check out the legitimate brand needed to catch nature's big show!

22 News (WWLP-TV) reports our listening area here in Western Massachusetts will see 90 percent coverage at the peak around 3:30 this afternoon. Those who want a close-up crew of these festivities will head north. If you prefer to stay local, there are some viewing events you can participate as this type of get-together is "family friendly".

Here in Berkshire county, UCP there will be a Solar Eclipse party for the sight impaired, the blind, and the sighted Community which starts at 2:30 and ends at 4:00 p.m.

UCP of Western Massachusetts staff and guests will gather in the front area of the clock tower building at 75 South Church Street in Pittsfield. Also featured, as special light sound device which will help sight-impaired people experience this once-in-a-lifetime experience through sound.

In neighboring Agawam they will host an event for adults only and runs from 1:30 to 2:30pm and registration is full.

The Springfield Museums will also plan a day long event that is free for all which begins at 10:00 a.m. and continues until 5:00 p.m.

The Chicopee Library will host a solar eclipse event event from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the library’s backyard.

Up in Hampshire County, UMass Amherst is hosting free gatherings at the sun wheel and the lawn with informative commentary from astronomers between 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Northampton will also present a viewing event at the Forbes Library beginning at 2 p.m.

There are a pair of events in Franklin county including viewings at the Greenfield Public Library between 1 and 5 p.m. and the Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls which begins at 2:25 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Get there early and enjoy being a part of this milestone which will be spoken about, even after it ends this afternoon.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of 22 News-WWLP-TV, the NBC affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts)